QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

C traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. 17,097,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.