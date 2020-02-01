Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Stake Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.49 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

