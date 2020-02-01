Radium Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Radium has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00005686 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. Radium has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,504.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023226 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,941,498 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,891 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.