Rank Group (LON:RNK) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Rank Group alerts:

Rank Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.76). 649,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.89. Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

In other Rank Group news, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.