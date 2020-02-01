Rapids Hits Market Cap of $997,228.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Rapids token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Rapids has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $997,228.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,249,096,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,614,250,490 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

