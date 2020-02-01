Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $221.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.88.
Shares of V stock opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.