Raymond James Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $221.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $198.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.53. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

