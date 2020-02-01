Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Argus reissued their focus list rating on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $605,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,665 shares of company stock worth $4,504,717. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,011,000 after buying an additional 136,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 314,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 93,842 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 229,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.