Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REAL. National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.57.

REAL stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.90. The company had a trading volume of 544,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.15.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

