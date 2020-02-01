Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Realogy by 140.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 337.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Realogy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.78. Realogy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

