Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,400 by Analysts at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

RB traded down GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,281 ($82.62). 1,436,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,159.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

