Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average is $118.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

