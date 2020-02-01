Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,073,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

