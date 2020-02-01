Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

