Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

NYSE DMO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,210. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,225.20.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.