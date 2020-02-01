Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,803,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,949. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.