Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after buying an additional 130,927 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $$15.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,910. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

