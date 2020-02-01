Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

VTIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,724. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

