Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,776. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.37 and a 12-month high of $119.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

