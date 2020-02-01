Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPYD stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $38.13. 1,129,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,680. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

