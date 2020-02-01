Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.25. Reliability shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 785 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

About Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

