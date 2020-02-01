Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €35.25 ($40.98) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.62. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

