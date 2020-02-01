Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 442.86 ($5.83).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of LON RTO traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 467 ($6.14). The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,000. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 478.50 ($6.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -88.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 459.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 447.96.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

