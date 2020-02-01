Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REPYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,126. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.