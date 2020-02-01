Resource Planning Group Buys 118 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.