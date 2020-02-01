Resource Planning Group Sells 7,033 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Resource Planning Group lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.13. 46,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,481. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.