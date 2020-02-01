Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.46

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1765080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $108,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

