Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,036 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 753.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 34,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $30,873,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

