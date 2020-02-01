Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 17,532 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

