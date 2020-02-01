Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 514 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $13,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,827,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,051 shares of company stock worth $3,870,143. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.