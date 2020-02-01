Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 25,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $199.53 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

