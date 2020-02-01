Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 136,788 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

