Reviewing Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -446.75% -21.03% -17.57% Translate Bio -1,732.61% -59.18% -25.17%

Cellectis has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cellectis and Translate Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 2 4 0 2.67 Translate Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $40.40, indicating a potential upside of 161.15%. Translate Bio has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.40%. Given Translate Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than Cellectis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Translate Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Translate Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Translate Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $21.43 million 30.64 -$78.69 million ($1.93) -8.02 Translate Bio $1.42 million 303.07 -$97.39 million ($3.64) -1.97

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than Translate Bio. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Translate Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectis beats Translate Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. to develop mRNA vaccines for up to five infectious disease pathogens. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

