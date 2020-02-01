Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

RXN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

