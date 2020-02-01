Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,657 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,633. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 232,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,374,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.