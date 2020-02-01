Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 141.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSII. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

