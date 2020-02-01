Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 118.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 19.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.80 million. Research analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

