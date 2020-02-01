Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,992 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.31% of International Money Express worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Cowen started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

IMXI opened at $10.58 on Friday. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of -0.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

