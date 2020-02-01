Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 210.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.