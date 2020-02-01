Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,526.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $4,835,853 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

