Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
EXPO opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
Exponent Company Profile
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.
