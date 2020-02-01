RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $17.93.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.