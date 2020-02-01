RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REDU. Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,154. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $374.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.