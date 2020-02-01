RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 180,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,867. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RMR Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

