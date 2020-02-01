Robert W. Baird Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $150.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

AVY stock opened at $131.24 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 246,455 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

