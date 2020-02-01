Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 393,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

