Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.829-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $191.66. 1,197,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.27.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

