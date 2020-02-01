Roland L. Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABTX stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

