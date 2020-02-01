Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

