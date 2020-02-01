Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will announce $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Rosehill Resources posted sales of $83.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full year sales of $301.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $305.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.37 million, with estimates ranging from $305.30 million to $353.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROSE shares. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ROSE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.46. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.26.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,210 shares of company stock worth $61,296. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROSE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 63.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 43.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rosehill Resources by 304.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

