Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 3,072,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

