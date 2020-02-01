Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

ETR BMW opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

